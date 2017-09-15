APNewsBreak: Man burned by caustic beer gets $750K

A New Jersey man severely burned after drinking a beer tainted by a caustic chemical at an Atlantic City casino restaurant has been awarded $750,000.

Paul D’Amato, the lawyer for Richard Washart, tells The Associated Press the jury awarded him $650,000 Friday for pain and suffering, and $100,000 for emotional distress.

The Seaville, New Jersey, man, sued McCormick & Schmick’s which is located at the Harrah’s casino, claiming he was served beer tainted by a caustic agent used to clean beer tap lines. Harrah’s was not a defendant in the suit.

The restaurant blamed a company it uses to clean its beer lines, Kramer Beverage Co., of Hammonton, New Jersey, which denied being at the restaurant when the 2012 incident took place.

The defendants each must pay half the award.