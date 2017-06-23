AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The Texas Supreme Court has refused to block a sex and race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Texas by former women’s track coach Bev Kearney, who was forced out after the school learned of a romantic relationship with one of her athletes a decade earlier.

Kearney sued in 2014, arguing that as a black woman, she was held to a tougher standard than a white male coach or other school officials who she alleges were in relationships with subordinates. Shortly after Kearney resigned under pressure, Texas revealed that former football assistant Major Applewhite was reprimanded, but not fired, for a relationship with a female student trainer on a 2009 bowl trip.

Applewhite is now the head coach at Houston.

Kearney’s lawyers say they will press forward with their lawsuit and will seek testimony from several current and former Texas officials.