A Texas appeals court has stayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man and robbing him of some $6,000 in 2004.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2jMOyFP ) the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the lethal injection of 37-year-old Tilon Lashon Carter. He was set to be executed on Tuesday.

The appeals court granted the stay based on a legal technicality related to a delay in notifying a state office of the execution date.

Carter’s appellate attorney, Robertson Norris, told the newspaper he believes the order will “at most … just delay his execution.”

Carter was condemned for the robbery and slaying of James Tomlin, a retired Bell Helicopter worker.

Prosecutors portrayed Carter as a longtime criminal.