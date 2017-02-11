Apple CEO Tim Cook has a dire warning about the effects of “fake news.”

“We are going through this period of time right here where unfortunately some of the people that are winning are the people that spend their time trying to get the most clicks, not tell the most truth,” the technology leader told the Daily Telegraph. He added that these faux reports are “killing people’s minds in a way.”

The proliferation of fake news is a burgeoning issue, most notably during the 2016 election, thanks in large part to sharing on social media. The phenomenon has led to politicians on both sides of the aisle to complain that these misleading stories have been damaging. Both Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama blamed fake news, in part, for Clinton’s loss in the presidential election to President Trump.

Cook pinned the responsibility of curbing fake news on technology companies.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com