Apple's New MacBook Pro Has Battery Problems, Consumer Reports Says

Consumer Reports does not recommend buying the new MacBook Pro from Apple Inc. , a first for the magazine in regards to the tech giant’s popular laptop computers, and said issues it found with the devices’ battery life was the reason. In a review published Thursday, Consumer Reports said it purchased three models of MacBook Pro laptops and found “battery life results were highly inconsistent from one trial to the next.” The review said that battery life would range from less than 4 hours to more than 19 hours on the three models, while laptop batteries typically only vary by about 5% in their trials. “Battery life is an important attribute for a laptop, and it it represents a significant portion of our overall score,” reviewer Jerry Beilinson wrote. “After factoring together our complete test results, Consumer Reports finds that all three MacBook Pro laptops fail to meet our standards for recommended models.” Apple stock dropped 0.7% to $116.22 Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.