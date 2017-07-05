Garza struggled to miss bats early, giving up extra-base hits with exit velocities of 115.3 and 112.3 mph in the first two innings, according to Statcast™, but he settled in as the game progressed. Those were the only two barreled balls he allowed en route to 6 1/3 strong innings with four strikeouts before departing with a 4-0 lead. It was Garza’s first scoreless performance of the season, and the deepest he’s gone in an outing since May 6.

Orioles left-hander Jayson Aquino, starting in place of Chris Tillman while he’s on the paternity list, allowed an unearned run on one hit through three innings before coming undone the second trip through the Brewers’ order. Ryan Braun led off the fourth with a sharp double and scored on Domingo Santana‘s RBI single. Two batters later, Broxton left the yard with a Statcast-projected 404-foot two-run homer to make it 4-0. Aquino’s outing, which saw him strike out seven over 5 1/3, was a welcome sight for an Orioles rotation whose 5.68 ERA ranks worst in the American League and second-worst in the Majors this season.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Coming up empty: Garza struggled to miss bats early, and Baltimore looked primed to jump out in front after loading the bases in the second inning. But the veteran right-hander shut down the O’s — who entered ranking third in the Majors in batting average with runners in scoring position at .290 — with back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout. It marked the Orioles’ 11th plate appearance this season with the bases loaded and no one out, a scenario in which they have recorded zero hits.

Star performance: Broxton was all over the place Wednesday, whether it was ducking tags on the basepaths, smacking a two-run homer or robbing base hits in the outfield. He tracked back to snag a liner from Ruben Tejada with one out in the fourth, making a Statcast-rated 5-star catch by running 97 feet in 5.2 seconds. It was his Major League-leading fourth 5-star catch of the season, with a catch probability of 21 percent according to Statcast™.