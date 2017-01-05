Are Philadelphia 76ers Mystery Third Team In Korver Deal?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly finalizing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Kyle Korver. Could the Philadelphia 76ers be a mystery third team to make this happen?

The Philadelphia 76ers may be up to their old “they are tanking again” tricks past practices has caught up to them. In the past, NBA general managers, eager to sign new talent, would fill the truck with overpaid veteran talent. Then, they would unload the truckload of veterans on the Philadelphia 76ers, free up salary cap, and then drive off to pick up their next shipment of new players under contract.

Cavaliers get Kyle Korver Hawks get Mo Williams, protected first round pick

Right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be caught between that proverbial salary cap rock and the desire to bring on Kyle Korver of the Atlanta Hawks. That is, if the reports are true:

Not sure if this is out there yet – I hear Mo Williams is Atlanta bound along w/a heavily protected 1st from Cavs for Korver @BBallInsiders — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) January 6, 2017

Salary Dump

But where do the Philadelphia 76ers come in? Why in the salary department. The deal appears to be wingman Kyle Korver to the Atlanta Hawks for Mo Williams and a protected first round pick. Per headcount, that would work. But Korver is over twice the price of Williams, forcing the Cavaliers further into salary cap purgatory.

76ers get get Mike Dunleavy and future first round draft pick Cavaliers get free up cap space $$

Unless… no, they wouldn’t… would they? Unless they could find a team to unload a pricey veteran upon. Perhaps a wing to a team that just waived a small forward?

Sources: Atlanta and Cleveland are finalizing terms on Korver deal, with Mike Dunleavy Jr., likely moving onto a third team through Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

What would the 76ers expect in the deal? Well Dunleavy is on a two year contract, with $5,175,000 due to him next season. If the 76ers agreed to join in the exchange, they would be writing off Dunlevey’s salary.

The Cavaliers could include a draft package with various combinations of swaps or protections. The minimum would be a low yield first round pick to the 76ers. To make that happen, the Cavaliers need to free up their commitment to the Portland Trailblazers.

Cavs are making a separate deal with Blazers. They will trade their 2017 1st to get their 2018 first back, sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 6, 2017

Now the pieces have fallen into place. This may not be the deal, but it makes the most sense. The Philadelphia 76ers could get the 2019 first round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers to absorb Dunleavy’s contract.

Let’s see how this one plays out.

