Are Russell Westbrook and the Golden State Warriors trolling each other?

OK, what the hell.

IT’S GAME DAY! The Dubs continue their road trip with a visit to Oklahoma City » https://t.co/YWLWULXvrM pic.twitter.com/YO3jTWOC19 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) February 11, 2017

Can someone please explain why the Golden State Warriors tweeted this graphic that features Kevin Durant and Andre Roberson, not Russell Westbrook? Didn’t you guys get the NBA’s memo about behaving on social media?

Maybe that’s why Russ showed up to the arena wearing a Willie Beamen jersey. You know, the QB played by Jamie Foxx in “Any Given Sunday”, who always had to prove himself again and again.

Or maybe something else is going on here?

you will never in your life convince that this isn’t russy making a 3-1 joke at the warriors // god bless you russell westbrook https://t.co/ggcdiJ708j — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 11, 2017

Then again, why look for subliminal beef when there’s serious savagery right out in the open like this?