Are You An Indiana Pacers Fan Outside of the United States? We Want to Hear From You

Are you an Indiana Pacers fan that lives (or lived) outside the United States? We would like to hear from you.

After seeing fans from Japan and China at the Indiana Pacers win over the Orlando Magic it got us thinking about how many fans of the team are outside of the US.

But instead of just thinking about it, we want to hear from you, the Indiana Pacers fans abroad.

We want to know what it is like to be a fan of a league well outside of your country (and time zone). Is it as easy as it is for American fans of the EPL and other European soccer leagues or does it require some real work to watch your favorite team?

How passionate are you? Do you have a group of fellow fans to enjoy games with — or maybe recreate the team’s best moments?

Fill out the form below and we’ll see where in the world we can find Indiana Pacers fans.

The Pacers will soon be headed abroad themselves. On January 12th, Indiana faces off with the Denver Nuggets in London.

