Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case

An Argentine court is ordering a renewed investigation into a prosecutor’s accusation that former President Cristina Fernandez covered up the alleged involvement of Iranians in a 1994 attack against a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

The bombing of the center killed 85 people and wounded hundreds of others. Iran denies involvement.

The country’s top criminal tribunal on Thursday accepted a request by a delegation of Argentine Jewish associations to re-examine the charge Alberto Nisman made on Jan. 14, 2015, against Fernandez, her Foreign Minister Hector Timerman and other officials in her government.

Nisman was found dead with a gunshot to the head four days later. Authorities never determined if he was killed or took his own life.

Fernandez was president from 2007-2015. She denies wrongdoing in the case.