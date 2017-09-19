Ariel Winter is clapping back at critics.

The “Modern Family” star issued a lengthy statement captioned “Rant” on Monday via Instagram.

The 19-year-old addressed living with constant scrutiny from fans and the paparazzi.

“I’m not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING, and unfortunately I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday,” she lamented. “I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life.”

The teen continued to vent her frustrations particularly about comments regarding her estranged relationship with her mother.

Winter recently told the The Hollywood Reporter her mom dressed her too maturely and sexualized her at a young age.

“I’d also like to address the tweets I get saying, ‘You accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you’re a whore.’ I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I WASN’t an adult as I am now.”

Winter went on to say she has the right to show her body how she likes without apology.

“And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn’t mean I’m unintelligent or that I’m talentless or that I have no self respect. I have extreme SELF RESPECT.”

She concluded her “rant” saying society needs to stop stigmatizing women that choose to show off their bodies.

“We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just ‘dumb sluts.'”