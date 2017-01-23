Arizona Air Force base locked down; reports of shots fired

An Air Force base in Arizona locked down on Monday after getting “unconfirmed” reports of shots fired, but a Pentagon official told Fox News it likely was a false alarm.

We are still on lockdown. Base personnel, if you haven’t already, please seek shelter. Official updates will be on this page and FB: @DMAFB. — Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) January 23, 2017

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base officials urged everyone to seek shelter as crews investigated.

Two airmen on the flight line thought they heard “gunshots,” initiating a response from local police, the Pentagon official said.

The base in Tucson is home to the A-10 Warthog and the infamous “boneyard” where more than 4,000 retired U.S. Air Force aircraft are kept in the desert, but can be brought back into service.

Borman K-8 School is located on the base. The school went on a “soft lockdown,” meaning nobody could enter or leave, and windows and doors had to stay locked, according to the Tucson Unified School District.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.