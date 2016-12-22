Arizona Basketball : Cats Meant a Lot to Superfan

The late Patricia Torregrossa will always be remembered as a mother and grandmother who loved her family, but after moving to Tucson years ago, she added another love to her list. Arizona Basketball.

Growing up in New York, Pat was a sports fan, long before Arizona Basketball became part of her fanaticism, she would attend games at Ebbets Field to watch her beloved Brooklyn Dodgers.

Like many folks who move to the Sonoran Desert, Pat became an avid Arizona Wildcats fan.

Late during the Lute Olson era, Pat’s daughter Jackie Devery started preparing delicious Italian food for the head coach and the staff. Jackie has also prepared meals for Sean Miller and his staff.

Sometimes Jackie would bring her Mom along when she would head to the basketball offices to deliver the goodies.

“She loved meeting the coaches and seeing them all, they always treated her like she was a member of the family too, like she was a million dollar donor. She wasn’t. She was just a sweet lady, with a sweet smile on her face that really cared”, Devery said.

The best visit for Pat came when she was able to meet former Wildcat great Nick Johnson.

“She was so happy when she met him, it was almost like a high school girl getting to meet the boy she had a crush on”, Devery said.

Pat’s son, Mike Torregrossa said “Every time his picture was in the paper she’d cut out his picture and headline”.

Pat always knew when it was game day and she would get ready by wearing her red pants, red jacket and white shirt.

During the games she would wave her famous pom poms. Her enthusiasm for the games often caused the pom poms to get beat up, especially when Pat would pull the strings out of the fluffy cheering instruments.

And in classic basketball fan form, Pat let her opinion known about missed free throws.

“’You should make those, there’s no excuse for you missing those foul shots. C’mon boys’, “so she’d scold them a little too. It was cute. It was funny”, Torregrossa said.

Rarely when the Cats lost, Pat would not feel bad for herself the fan, but instead for the student athletes.

“If they lost a game, she’d go to bed and she couldn’t sleep, because she’d be up all night worrying about how those kids were going to face the next day, after losing”, Devery said.

Sadly, Pat passed away last year at the age of 84, but her memory lives on in her family, friends and the Pat Torregrossa Memorial Fund. The fund was started by her family to give kids an opportunity to attend Sean Miller’s basketball camp.

This past summer, two children were able to attend the camp thanks to the Memorial Fund.

If you would like to make a contribution to give kids the opportunity to attend Sean Miller’s 2017 Camp you can send a check to the Pat Torregrossa Memorial Fund to Jackie Devery, 39701 S. Old Arena Drive, Catalina, AZ 85739.

Jackie reached out to Nick Johnson via twitter after her Mom’s passing, offering to help with Nick’s Tucson Basketball Camps to honor her memory. Thanks to Zona Zealots, she was put in contact with Nick’s mom, Michelle, and has been helping Michelle ever since and will continue to do so.

Bear Down!

