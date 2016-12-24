Arizona Cardinals: 3 positions to watch in final 2 games

Heading into the final 2 games of the season, the Arizona Cardinals face questions on the future of their players and organization

Last year heading into the end of December the Arizona Cardinals were playing for playoff position. This year is a whole different story. With Injuries and inconsistent play, the Cardinals now 5-8-1 are playing for pride and to just finish the season.

What Arizona needs to do in these final 2 games is monitor positions that are going to be hit hard with free agency. 18 players are bound to be free agents, and with the way the season has gone for the Cardinals, it makes it hard for players to return. The Cardinals have 3 positions with 3 or more players heading into the final year of their contract, and 5 with players that are key to the Cardinals making a run in 2017.

When the Cardinals go on the field against Seattle, and then head to Los Angeles to finish off the season, a lot of players could be playing their final games in a Cardinal uniform. A lot are going to play hard and prove they deserve the money in free agency, and some will be playing to prove they deserve to replace those players leaving.

So here are the 3 positions that the Cardinals should monitor heading into their final games of 2016.

3. The big guys on defense

Arizona’s defensive line has 2 key players heading into free agency, which mean it could lose 2 starters

The Arizona Cardinals defensive line has improved in 2016 but it doesn’t help that starters Frostee Rucker and Calais Campbell are in the final year of their contract. In 2015 the pass rush was a issue and was a key part in Steve Keim wanting to rebuild the defensive line. In the first round of the 2016 NFL draft the Cardinals selected Defensive Tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

The first round pick has only been active in a small number of games and only has recorded 3 tackles. There are 5 other defensive lineman still under contract going into 2017, and if Campbell and Rucker decided to leave the desert there could be some competition in training camp.

Who could fill the starting roles?

Robert Nkemdiche – The rookie has only been active for 4 of the Cardinals games so far in 2016, and Coach Arians called him out for being too immature. Even though he has not been a factor like people thought he would be, Nkemdiche could step up in 2017 after a year of sitting, and could be similar to the DJ Humphries situation.

Josh Mauro – He gets a nice number of snaps a game, and always produces with those opportunities. Through 13 games he has totaled 21 tackles and does a solid job on getting pressure on the opposing Quarterback. Plus, Bruce Arians always says he likes the toughness he plays with.

Should the Cardinals explore the position in Free agency?

Absolutely. Arizona should definitely explore their options if 2 starters decide to leave. Whether it be the Draft or Free Agency.

2. The pass rush

The Arizona Cardinals linebacker room is loaded with talent, except 3 starters and 2 key players could be missing in 2017

When the Arizona Cardinals said they wanted to improve their pass rush at the linebacker position, they did just that. Steve Keim brought in Chandler Jones, and Markus Golden stepped up from a promising rookie season. Both players have a combined 16 sacks and 88 tackles.

They also have had help from Kevin Minter, $LB Deone Buccanon, Kareem Martin and Alex Okafor. What has been a great year at the position could change heading into 2017. As Jones, Okafor, Minter and new starter Sio Moore are heading into free agency. If the Cardinals are going to make a run in 2017 they need this position to produce like it has this season.

Who could fill the starting roles?

Kareem Martin – The 3rd year outside linebacker could make the switch to the right side if Chandler Jones leaves Arizona. Martin steps in nicely as the back up to Markus Golden, and has totaled 5 tackles and a sack. With more snaps a game and a whole off season to prepare, Martin could be a starter.

Scooby Wright – Even though he’s played in 1 game and not 1 defensive snap, the newly acquired rookie linebacker could be a solid fill in if the Cardinals decide to keep him. Coach Arians wanted to bring him in before he got drafted in the 7th round, and If Wright could translate his college success to the NFL he could make some noise.

Should the Cardinals explore the position in free agency?

Yes. Even though there is a ton of talent in the Linebacker room, the Cardinals should probably look for a proven veteran in free agency or rookie in the draft.

1. The backup running back

When you think Arizona Running back the first thing that comes to mind is David Johnson, but what you don’t think of is who would step in if he went down

The Arizona Cardinals have their running back. David Johnson has made his case as the starting running back of the Cardinals for years to come. If David goes down or needs a breather who goes in? Ellington, Chris Johnson, Taylor? Well all 3 of them are heading into free agency.

The Arizona Cardinals need to solidify the backup running back. Kerwynn Williams has showed promise but mostly at the wildcat position where he has had big gains the last couple of games, and most recently a 49 yard touchdown. There are some good names in free agency but who on the roster could step in?

Who could fill the backup role?

Kerwynn Wiliams – Bruce Arians has shown praise for Williams. The 3rd year running back bounces around from the practice squad to the active roster quite a bit, but when he gets the chance he shines. Williams has been used in wild cat packages and has flourished. He is averaging 16 yards a carry and has a touchdown.

Elijhaa Penny – The Rookie running back out of Idaho is currently on the practice squad. He showed flashes in the preseason with a 113 yard 1 TD performance against Denver. The Cardinals obviously liked what they saw so they kept him around. With his size and speed, he could really explode if given the chance.

Should the Cardinals explore the position in free agency?

Of course. As much as Williams and Penny could produce, they would be a gamble. Arizona should definitely look into resigning either Ellington or Chris Johnson, who are proven and know the system.

