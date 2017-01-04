Arizona Cardinals: Looking for a cornerback

The Arizona Cardinals will be looking for a cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson in 2017

The Arizona Cardinals tried to put a couple of guys on the opposite side of Patrick Paterson at cornerback in 2017. Not much worked out, at least consistently.

So where do they go from here? They could pick up a free agent but the Cardinals will likely take a strong look at what’s available in the draft.

The problem with the best of the available corners in the draft will be size. One of the better ones, Jalen Tabor from Florida is listed a 6’0, although there is speculation that he might be a tad smaller than that.

The Cardinals rid of Rashad Johnson after the 2015 season in part because of his size. His age and speed had something to do with it as well, but they made it clear they needed size as well.

In 2016, the Cardinals tried Brandon Williams. He didn’t cut it but the Cardinals are likely not going to give up on him yet. He just isn’t ready to be a starter opposite Peterson yet. He might be a year or two away.

They also had Marcus Cooper. Cooper played well at times but injuries and inconsistent play hurt him.

Justin Bethel got his shot but he got burned a number of times, leading Bruce Arians to call him in December a “failure in progress”. Bethel may have to stick to special teams.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, there is also Desmond King from Iowa. He had an interception this past Monday against Florida in the Outback Bowl, however it was just his third interception this season. He had eight in 2015.

Guys like Adoree’ Jackson at 5’11 and Jourdan Lewis from Michigan at 5’10 are considered top prospects but their size is of concern. I would look for the Cardinals to go in a different direction there.

