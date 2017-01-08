Arizona Cardinals: Warner will make HOF

Earlier in the week, former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Last year I thought he would get in but he didn’t. This year will be his year.

There are 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That will be cut down to anywhere from four to seven the night before the Super Bowl on February 4th.

The list of finalists:

Morten Anderson, kicker

Tony Boselli, offensive tackle

Isaac Bruce, receiver

Don Coryell, coach

Terell Davis, running back

Brian Dawkins, safety

Alan Faneca, guard

Joe Jacoby, tackle

Ty Law, safety

John Lynch, safety

Kevin Mawae, center

Terrell Owens, wide receiver

Jason Taylor, defensive end

Ladanian Tomlinson, running back

Kurt Warner. quarterback

The list is too long and too good I believe to have just four inductees. Here are the seven players I expect to get the call to the Hall on February 4th.

Kurt Warner

Ladanian Tomlinson

Alan Faneca

Tony Boselli

Terrell Owens

Joe Jacoby

Don Coryell

If this list came to fruition, there are three former individuals with connections to the Cardinals. There is of course Warner, who played with the Cardinals from 2005-2009.

There is also Faneca. He spent his last season in the NFL with the Cardinals in 2010. Also, coach Coryell led the St. Louis Cardinals from 1973-1977.

You can make an argument for everyone on this list of 15 individuals. However, these seven give the Class of 2017 some nice diversity.

Coryell passed away in 2010, so he would enter posthumously. Tomlinson retired in 2011, Boselli in 2002, Owens in 2012, and Jacoby in 1993.

Owens had 153 touchdowns in his career. That’s what likely gets him in ahead of Issac Bruce.

