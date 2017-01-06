Arizona Football Commit Austin Faoliu gets another Offer

Recruiting is a fickle thing, and as we’ve been following Arizona Football this off-season, it appears the Wildcats will definitely have to continue working hard to keep this class together.

It seems like no matter who Arizona Football coaches recruit, teams are always going to try to poach our commits. So is the nature of college football recruiting but always tough for fans because they start to become attached to the committed players.

The 2016 season was up and down for the Wildcats, but if there was any silver lining, it was the highly ranked 2017 recruiting class they had coming in. Fast forward a few weeks and Arizona has seen a few de-commitments as well as a coaching change, and that once stellar class is now a bit unstable as they started getting offers from other schools.

Arizona still has a number of great players coming in, but with weeks until signing day, the Wildcats are going to have to continue to work hard to keep the current class in tact and finish strong.

As opposing teams continue to recruit Arizona commits hard, this is something we and the coaching staff have to get used to.

One of those players heavily recruited is none other than California defensive tackle Austin Faoliu from highly touted Mater Dei High School. Initially just a two-star recruit, Faoliu had offers from Nevada, Hawaii and Colorado State before committing to Arizona in September.

Months later, Faoliu’s recruitment has exploded. Austin has picked up additional offers from Baylor, Virginia, Washington State, ASU, Michigan State and Oklahoma (one of his most recent offers).

Today he also announced getting an offer from TCU.

While he is still committed to the Arizona Football coaching staff and school, which he loves, the recent offers give him more options and something think about unfortunately.

This certainly doesn’t mean that Faoliu will de-commit, but its at least something to keep an eye out for moving forward as we approach the National Signing Day in February.

At Zona Zealots, we want to congratulate Austin on his recent offers, but we believe we will eventually see him in Arizona red and blue! Bear Down, Arizona and Bear Down, Austin!

