Arizona Football: Offseason Christmas Day Update

Arizona Football is not going to a bowl game this season, so they are all home enjoying the holidays with their families and friends. The coaches turn to recruiting.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and almost Happy New Years to Wildcats fans everywhere! What’s going on in Arizona Football? ZonaZealots Expert Shereen Rayan gives fans an update in this Christmas day Arizona Football program update.

The Wildcats have signed one commit so far, the rest of the 2017 class are unsigned commits. The Class has fallen six spots to No. 21 in ranking for best NCAA Football class of 2017 mostly because of the de-commit of Greg Johnson (Augusts Hawkins High School), but they have picked up a few commits this December and a defensive backs coach as well.

At the conclusion of the update, I send a message to Arizona’s head coach Rich Rodriguez on the loss of a very close and dear family member.

[embedded content]

More from Zona Zealots

We hope you enjoyed your weekend, and look forward to spending 2017 keeping you in the loop on the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on