Police say a man has been arrested after he killed and beheaded a 6-month-old puppy in north Phoenix.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Decarlos Jones killed his girlfriend’s 6-month-old puppy, named Bella, after he became angry when the dog urinated inside the house.

Jones allegedly took the puppy into the bathtub, hit her head repeatedly against the tub and stabbed her to death with a knife. After killing the dog, Jones allegedly decapitated the dog and placed the puppy’s head on the living room table for his girlfriend to see.

Prior to the stabbing, Jones and his girlfriend had argued over another man speaking to her at work, according to court documents.

Police say Jones told them he is bipolar and has PTSD.

Jones faces animal cruelty charges.

