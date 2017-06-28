Arizona small plane crash: 2 dead

Two people were killed after a small airplane crashed in Arizona’s Gila Bend Mountains on Tuesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The plane took off and never returned to Buckeye Airport, the sheriff’s office told Fox 10.

A public affairs manager with the FAA said the plane was supposed to return to Buckeye around 10 a.m, KNXV reported.

The wreckage of the VANS RV-7 turned up 17 miles southwest of Buckeye.

POLISH GOVERNMENT RECEIVES FIRST WESTERN-MADE OFFICIAL JET

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Click for more from Fox 10.