Arizona small plane crash: 2 feared dead

Two people are feared dead after a small airplane crashed in Arizona’s Gila Bend Mountains on Tuesday.

The plane took off and never returned to Buckeye Airport, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 10.

A public affairs manager with the FAA said the plane was supposed to return to Buckeye around 10 a.m, KNXV reported.

The wreckage of the VANS RV-7 turned up 17 miles southwest of Buckeye.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but it is believed nobody on the plane survived, Fox 10 reported.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

