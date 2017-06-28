Arizona small plane crash: 2 feared dead

Two people are feared dead after a small airplane crashed in Arizona’s Gila Bend Mountains on Tuesday.
The plane took off and never returned to Buckeye Airport, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 10.
A public affairs manager with the FAA said the plane was supposed to return to Buckeye around 10 a.m, KNXV reported.
The wreckage of the VANS RV-7 turned up 17 miles southwest of Buckeye.
POLISH GOVERNMENT RECEIVES FIRST WESTERN-MADE OFFICIAL JET
It’s unclear what caused the crash but it is believed nobody on the plane survived, Fox 10 reported.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.