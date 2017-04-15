Arizona Wildcats name Romar associate head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Lorenzo Romar has been named associate head coach at Arizona, joining Sean Miller’s staff a month after he was fired as head coach at Washington.

Romar coached the Huskies for 15 seasons, winning Pac-12 coach of the year honors three times. But Washington went 9-22 last season and hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2011.

Romar compiled a 298-195 record at Washington, including two Sweet 16 appearances.

In a news release announcing the hiring, Miller called it ”an exciting day for Arizona basketball.”

Romar said that of all the opportunities he had, the Arizona job was the most appealing, calling Miller ”one of the best coaches in America.”

Romar’s Huskies won the Pac-12 regular season title twice and were consecutive conference tournament champions in 2010 and 2011.