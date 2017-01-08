Arkansas Basketball Gets the Rupp Treatment From Kentucky

Arkansas falls 97-71 to 6th ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena to move on to 12-3 and 1-2 in the SEC.

Arkansas basketball went on the road to take on the 6th ranked Kentucky Wildcats. It was a hard game to watch but the hardest part had to be twitter during and after the game. Arkansas fans, let’s go ahead and put this game as well as the Malik Monk drama behind us. Ok now for my reaction to this game.

The Razorbacks got hosed. There is a difference between home cooking from the refs and them preparing a full on buffet. Arkansas shot 17 of 21 free throws while Kentucky shot 28 of 40. This is NOT the reason Arkansas lost but at the same time, these officials were horrible.

Can You Guess Which One Of These Were Called?

Let me give you a hint, the one where the guy is wearing the white jersey was not called. Red jersey? Oh, that is definitely out of bounds. SEC basketball officiating continues to amaze me at how bad it is.

Six Razorbacks had four personal fouls and two had three. Want to take a guess as to how many Kentucky players had either three or four personal fouls? Two. One with four and one with three. Kentuck is a great team that doesn’t need any help from the SEC officials but they got it anyway.

Fox shot 63 percent from the field for 27 points. He also had 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal. Fox lead the Wildcats in scoring and absolutely dominated the Hogs for the second-half.

You shoot forty free throws, man, you’re gonna win a whole lot of games. I know they want to clean it up but that’s just going to another level. – Mike Anderson in his Kentucky post-game press conference

For the Razorbacks, Macon led in points with 15 while both Kingsley and Barford had 14 each. After these three it drops off greatly for the Hogs as the next best scorer was Watkins with 8 points.

Macon may have led in scoring but the real leaders for Arkansas during this game were Barford and Kingsley. Jaylen Barford absolutely showed out. He was everywhere doing everything but unfortunately, the Wildcat officials had seen enough and threw 4 fouls at him which cut his minutes.

Kingsley finally showed up and played the way that he should have been playing all season. He scored 14 points but his leadership backed up by his intensity was what Hog fans had been looking for all season. He even went 1-1 from beyond the arch and drained a three. Wouldn’t you know it though, he ended up with a total of four fouls. Crazy how that works.

Arkansas looks to put this loss a behind them as they go back home to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tipoff for that game is at 7:00 p.m. on January 10th and will be on the SEC Network. Woo pig!

