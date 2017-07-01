Arkansas club shooting: 25 shot as rap concert erupts in gunfire

At least 25 people were shot at a rap show at an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday morning.

The Little Rock police chief said officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror related.

The gunfire erupted at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock around 2:30 a.m. local time.

None of the shooting victims were expected to die. Three others were hurt in the post-shooting pandemonium.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that the shooting appeared to have happened following “some sort of dispute [that] broke out between people inside.”

The video posted online by a club patron shows a packed house at for Finese 2Tymes, a performer from Memphis, Tennessee. About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out. More than 24 shots were fired in an 11-second period.

On Twitter police said all 17 shooting victims were alive. One victims initially listed as critical was now stable. The youngest victim was a 16-year-old.

Police said they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said on Facebook that more information would be released at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

“My heart is broken this morning — my prayers are with the victims of this tragedy,” he wrote. He went on to add, ” We are committed to doing everything possible to bring safety to our city. We need everyone to help.”

The shooting follows a week of multiple drive-by shootings in the capital city, though there’s no indication the events are linked.

Early Saturday, Rada Bunch waited outside the club after she’d heard from a friend that her son had been at the club and may have been shot. She’s received little information about the incident

“I’m sick of all the killing and I’m tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt,” Bunch said.

The club is in downtown Little Rock about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol

The Associated Press contributed to this report.