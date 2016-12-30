Arkansas lethal injection drug set to expire, no replacement

One of three drugs Arkansas uses for lethal injections is set to expire when the new year begins, and a prison system spokesman says the state does not yet have a replacement.

Department of Correction Spokesman Solomon Graves confirmed Friday that the state’s supply of the drug potassium chloride expires on Sunday. Graves declined to say whether officials are in the process of finding a replacement, and said the state’s current supply of drugs hasn’t changed.

Arkansas hasn’t put an inmate to death since 2005, and executions are on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a request to weigh in on a ruling upholding the state’s death penalty law. Another execution drug expires in April 2017, while the third expires on March 1, 2018.