Armani, Versace add Italian glitz to London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is getting an injection of Italian glamour, with Donatella Versace’s Versus and Emporio Armani joining Britain-based designers on the show schedule Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

The designs Versace presented included all the staples of her usual rock chick sexiness — tight bell bottom trousers, mesh mini dresses, studded and silver-fringed cowboy boots, and lots of black, white and red ensembles adorned with silver hardware.

Many outfits featured a check print, including tiny bikini bottoms emblazoned with the brand name on the back, worn with a matching cowboy jacket.

Later Sunday, Giorgio Armani is joining the Spring-Summer 2018 shows with a catwalk and party for his Emporio Armani collection to mark the opening of a flagship store in the British capital.

Preen and Topshop were among other designers with Sunday shows.