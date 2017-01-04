47.7 F
Armed robbers strike same Waffle House twice in 72 hours

MARIETTA, Ga. –  Police near Atlanta are investigating two separate robberies — both within a 72-hour period — of the same Waffle House restaurant.

Cobb County police say the first holdup at the Waffle House in Marietta happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. They say two gunmen entered the restaurant and began demanding money from the employees. Police say they fled on foot with cash.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, two armed males entered the same Waffle House, demanded money from employees and made off with more cash.

Police haven’t said whether they believe the robberies are connected.

Descriptions of the gunmen in both robberies were similar, but not exactly the same. Police say that in the second robbery, one of the suspects wore a dark “New York” hooded jacket.

