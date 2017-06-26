Armed robbery in Felton may be related to 2 Dover incidents

Delaware State Police are currently investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station that occurred early Sunday morning.

The initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred half-past midnight Sunday, when two male suspects entered the Canterbury Shore Stop on S. DuPont Highway. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded money from the cashier as the second suspect acted as a lookout.

Both suspects are males who were wearing masks, and both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and long pants. There is no security cam footage available.

The robbery mimics a pair of robberies that occurred 10 minutes up the road in South Dover last week. On Monday and Tuesday night two masked men help up a gas station and liquor store on S Governor’s Avenue; one man wielded a shotgun while the other stood watch. Delaware State Police spokesperson Master Corporal Jeffrey Hale said that as the investigation unfolds similarities between the cases will be reviewed to determine if there is any connection.