A possible active shooter was reported at a U.S. Army installation in Alabama on Tuesday, forcing the facility to go on lockdown.

The Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville issued the alert on Twitter of a “possible active shooter on the Arsenal.”

The tweet continued, “Installation is on lockdown. Run, hide, fight.”

An email was sent out to employees at the Redstone Arsenal at 10:31 a.m. informing them that this was “a real world event, which is not part of the exercise,” according to AL.com. The facility reportedly was conducting active shooter drills this week.

“The facility is under lockdown and all gates are closed,” the email continued.

A spokesperson told AL.com that there are no confirmed casualties at this time, but they are still investigating the situation.

The Army Contracting Command tweeted the possible active shooter was not on its headquarters.

Alabama Reps. Robert Aderholt and Mo Brooks said they were “monitoring [the] situation.”

The U.S. army base is located in the northern Alabama, close to the Tennessee border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.