Army reservist accused of stealing from armory escapes prison – Carjackers killed after crashing into synagogue during police chase

Massachusetts state police said Monday they have recovered a stolen car believed to have been used by a former Army reservist who was charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and escaped from a Rhode Island detention center.

Authorities said James Morales remains at large. U.S. marshals said the Cambridge, Mass., native scaled a building at the Wyatt Detention Center and climbed over razor wire before he was reported missing Saturday night. They believe Morales is wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Police said Morales likely fled to Attleboro, Mass., and stole the car. They found the car Sunday afternoon.

The FBI said Morales stole assault rifles and handguns from an armory in Worcester, Mass., in 2015. Morales also faces child rape charges.

Morales was last accounted for during a head count at 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fox affiliate WFXT. The last escape at the Wyatt Detention Center was in 1996.

Two individuals assigned to the area Morales escaped from have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Morales, 35, has an eagle neck tattoo and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

