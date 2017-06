Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday homered, Austin Romine collected three hits and closer Aroldis Chapman put an exclamation point on the end of the Yankees’ season-high seven-game skid on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, closing out an 8-4 victory over the Angels with a 102.9-mph pitch. The fastball that struck out Eric Young Jr. was the fastest pitch in the Majors this season, according to Statcast™, and moved New York back into first place in the American League East.