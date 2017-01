With the start of Spring Training drawing closer, anticipation is building for the 2017 season. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to West Palm Beach, Fla., by Feb. 14, and it’s time to break down the Nationals’ roster. This is the fourth installment of a multipart Around the Horn series taking a position-by-position look at the projected starters and backups heading into the season, with the latest examining the Nats’ shortstops.