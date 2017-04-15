Arrest made in killing Google exec in Massachusetts

An arrest has been made in the case of a New York City Google worker who was killed last summer while jogging in rural Massachusetts, Fox 25 Boston reported Saturday.

The station reports that Angel Ortiz has been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton on Aug. 7. He was taken into custoday early Saturday morning by state police.

Ortiz is from the area where the murder took place, according to the station.

Marotte’s naked body was found a day after she left her mother’s house to go jogging and disappeared. Police believe the woman was raped and strangled and her body set on fire.

Just spoke with member of #VanessaMarcotte family- they know very little, but are thrilled about #arrest @fox25news – press conference 2pm. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 15, 2017

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office plans to announce the arrest at a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Marcotte, 27, was a Google executive living in New York City.

She was visiting her mother in Princeton when she was attacked and killed while out for a jog, Fox 25 reported. The body was found in the woods the next day, not far from her mother’s house.

Prosecutors said in February that based on a DNA profile the killer was believed to be a Hispanic or Latino man with an athletic build who is about 30 years old, the station reported.

Investigators received more than 1,300 tips in the case.