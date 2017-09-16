Arrest Made in North New Street Shooting in Dover

Dover Police have made an arrest in a shooting early Thursday morning on North New Street. Police have charged 25 year old Jahmelle Taylor in the incident. He was arrested Friday evening by Dover Police and the US Marshal’s Delaware Fugitive Task Force after a brief foot chase. Police were called North New Street just after 3:30 Thursday morning – they were then told that a male victim drove to Kent General Hospital with 2 gunshot wounds to the belly – he is in stable condition. Taylor faces charges of assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.