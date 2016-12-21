Arrests Made In Cheswold Home Invasion

Two arrests have been made in connection with a Cheswold home invasion that happened in late August. 20-year-old Shaina Schibinger, of Magnolia, was arrested back in September, and 36-year-old Daymien Robert, of Newark, was arrested this past week for breaking into a home on Seven Hickories Road. They, along with still-wanted 24-year-old Avery Maxwell, of Smyrna, confronted the woman in the house before tying her up and taking money. Schibinger and Robert were charged with home invasion and robbery, among others. Schibinger is being held on $36,000 bond; Robert, $50,000. Maxwell is still wanted, and may be in the lower New Jersey area.