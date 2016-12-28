Artis and Young score 30 each, Pitt escapes Marshall 112-106

PITTSBURGH (AP) Jamel Artis and Michael Young scored 30 points each, including a couple of key baskets down the stretch as Pittsburgh held off relentless Marshall 112-106 on Wednesday night.

Sheldon Jeter added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (11-2), who led by as much as 29 in the second half only to see the Thundering Herd (7-6) get as close as five in the final minute. Pitt’s point total matched the program’s highest output since scoring 112 against Youngstown State on Nov. 27, 1993.

C.J. Burks led Marshall with 25 points. Stevie Browning and Ryan Taylor finished with 22 each. The Thundering Herd scored 68 points in the second half and got within 109-104 on a pair of Burks free throws with 29 seconds to play. Young knocked down two free throws for Pitt and Artis added another as the Panthers avoided a meltdown in their final nonconference game.

The Thundering Herd and their relentlessly uptempo offense can pose matchup problems at times. Marshall took No. 24 Cincinnati to overtime on Saturday before falling 93-91. They struggled early against the Panthers, who have embraced the offensive freedom given to them by first-year coach Kevin Stallings.

Pitt hit its first three shots and led by 20 at the half, an advantage that grew to 78-49 on a jumper by Jonathan Milligan with 14:35 to go. The Panthers, however, have dealt with issues trying to close out opponents during nonconference play. Stallings briefly put in his reserves thinking things were well in hand.

They weren’t. The Thundering Herd kept playing, forcing Stallings to re-insert the starters just to hold on.

BIG PICTURE

Marshall: The Thundering Herd can score. Defending? Maybe not so much. Their senior-laden roster has plenty of talent when it comes to putting the ball in the basket. A little better execution – and effort on the glass – at the other end of the floor could take them a long way in Conference USA.

Pitt: Stallings may have the energy guy he needs in junior center Rozelle Nix. The 6-foot-11, 300-pounder provided a boost whenever he was on the court against Marshall, working relentlessly to set screens for his teammates on offense and taking advantage of his massive size in the lane. Nix finished with four points, five rebounds and three fouls in just five minutes.

UP NEXT

Marshall: Opens Conference USA play on the road at Florida International Saturday. The Thundering Herd went 12-6 in conference play last season.

Pitt: Hosts No. 24 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Panthers are 1-2 against the Hurricanes since joining the ACC in 2013.