As Billy Hamilton goes, so go the Reds

Jim Day caught up with Billy, who helped ignite Reds’ bats in their 8-1 win over Rockies.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Homer Bailey jokes that he won’t grow overconfident after good outing
Just now
HIGHLIGHTS: Schebler, Gennett homers cap Reds’ 8-run night
Just now
Kluber after tough luck loss
1 hr ago
Indians waste a brilliant outing from Corey Kluber
1 hr ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Corey Kluber passes Bob Feller’s franchise record
2 hours ago
Former Reds reliever Sam LeCure shares his #1 rule for young pitchers
4 hours ago