Asdrubal moved from SS to 2B, asks for trade

“What I saw the last couple of weeks, I don’t think they have any plans for me. I told my agent, so we’re going to see what happens in the next couple weeks.”

As expected, the Mets activated Cabrera from the disabled list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Giants. The team optioned Gavin Cecchini to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster. But rather than start Cabrera at shortstop, Mets manager Terry Collins shifted Cabrera to second base, where he last played in 2014.

Asked if he will accommodate Cabrera’s desire to be traded, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said: “As a practical matter, that’s easier said than done even if I were so inclined. I don’t know that that’s something he really wishes. … We’ll see what develops with all our players.”

Cabrera, 31, has been sidelined since June 13 due to a sprained left thumb, which he originally injured one month earlier. He is batting .244 with six home runs in 49 games, and he ranks second-to-last in the Major Leagues with -9 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop. The team moved Cabrera to second to allow Jose Reyes to continue playing every day at short.