ASG rosters revealed: Sunday, 7 ET on ESPN

The AL All-Star team will have nine elected starters via the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, while the NL squad will have eight fan-elected starters. Pitchers and reserves for both teams — totaling 23 for the NL and 22 for the AL — will be determined through a combination of Player Ballot choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Following the unveiling of the 2017 All-Star starters, reserves and pitchers, fans should return to MLB.com and cast their 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote for the final player on each league’s All-Star roster. Then on Tuesday, July 11, while watching the 2017 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard live on FOX, fans may visit MLB.com to submit their choices for the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet with the 2017 MLB All-Star Game MVP Vote.

The fan vote for starters closed at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, and now it is time to find out how your favorite players fared. On the final day of voting, five positional races were down-to-the-wire finishes, including the starting spot at third base in both leagues. With less than 12 hours left in balloting, here were the five key races:

AL third base

Fewer than 60,000 votes separated three players. Miguel Sano of the Twins was still leading with 1,764,734 votes, followed closely by Jose Ramirez of the Indians (1,730,869) and Josh Donaldson of the Blue Jays (1,671,408).

Ramirez’s superb diving stop

TEX@CLE: Ramirez lays out for outstanding diving stop

Jose Ramirez lays out to make a remarkable diving stop before making a strong throw to first to rob Adrian Beltre of a hit in the 6th

AL DH

Who will replace retired David Ortiz in the lineup in Miami? New leader Corey Dickerson of the Rays (1,616,809) was holding a small edge over Nelson Cruz of the Mariners (1,557,747) and Edwin Encarnacion of the Indians (1,505,226).

Dickerson’s two-run home run

BAL@TB: Dickerson knocks a two-run jack to right

Corey Dickerson slices a two-run homer down the right-field line and over the wall, cutting the Rays’ deficit to 3-2 in the 3rd

NL first base

Did Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs catch Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman? This has been a vote battle royale, and Rizzo (1,915,790) was fewer than 75,000 behind Zimmerman (1,989,104).

Rizzo’s heads-up defensive play

CHC@WSH: Rizzo nabs Zimmerman at third base

Ryan Zimmerman tries to advance to third after an error by Tommy La Stella, but Anthony Rizzo fires across the diamond to get the out

NL third base

There is a rich tradition of final-week takeovers, and we’ll see whether the big move by Colorado’s Nolan Arenado is the latest example for an All-Star starter. He finally surpassed Kris Bryant of the Cubs, and was trying to hold onto a lead of 2,426,431 to 2,322,249.

Arenado’s diving play, throw

Arenado dives, throws from seat of his pants

Harold Reynolds takes a deeper look at Nolan Arenado’s diving play, in which he knocks down a hard grounder and makes a phenomenal throw

NL shortstop

Dodgers fans were pouring it on, and it remained to be seen whether the lead by Zack Cozart of the Reds (2,260,205) would stand up against early NL MVP contender Corey Seager of Los Angeles (2,151,923).

Must C: Seager’s three-HR game

Must C Classic: Seager leads rout with three homers

Corey Seager belts out three home runs in the Dodgers’ 12-0 win over the Mets, his second three-homer game of his career

