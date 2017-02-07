Syrian President Bashar Assad said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s focus on eradicating the Islamic State from the Middle East was promising, but too early to expect “practical steps.”

Assad was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying, “I believe this is promising but we have to wait and it’s too early to expect anything practical.”

Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of aligning with Assad, which would amount to a drastic reversal from years of the Obama administration calls for Assad’s ouster. Trump seems to calculate that their shared enemy in the Islamic State is more important than shared values.

“When it comes to civil liberties, our country has a lot of problems, and I think it’s very hard for us to get involved in other countries,” Trump explained last July as Turkey was punishing tens of thousands of people seemingly unconnected to a failed coup attempt. “We need allies,” Trump said in a New York Times interview. “I don’t know that we have a right to lecture.”

Trump has made defeating ISIS one of his core elements to his presidency and signed an executive order asking the Pentagon, the joint chiefs of staff and other agencies to submit a plan on how to defeat the terror group within the month.

The U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State, more than 60 nations strong, has lacked in Syria the one thing it needs most: a partner on the ground capable of reclaiming and holding territory, as the Iraqi government is doing in its areas.

Widespread evidence of torture, chemical weapons attacks and even war crimes by Assad’s forces had made a partnership infeasible to Obama and most of America’s foreign policy establishment.

Trump has said Assad may be “bad” but the rebels fighting to topple him “could be worse.” He has said the U.S. has no idea who its allies in the country are and has appeared most concerned about containing the exodus of Syrian refugees, fearing they’ll spread terrorism.

Assad had previously suggested the U.S. and Syria could be “natural allies.”

Assad added in his press conference that a U.S.-Russia alliance in the Middle East could bring positive repercussions.

Trump has raised the possibility of a broad new U.S. partnership with Vladimir Putin’s increasingly authoritarian Russia.

