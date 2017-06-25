SEATTLE — There was plenty of baby talk at the ballpark.

Only this centered around Houston pitcher Brad Peacock.

Peacock was scheduled to start the series finale Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

But Colton Joseph Peacock interrupted those plans.

The right-hander headed home late Friday night to West Palm Beach, Fla., as his wife, Stephanie, was about to give birth to their first child.

Peacock made it home in time and tweeted that Colton was born at 1:46 p.m. Saturday, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 21 inches. “Mom & baby are great!” Peacock tweeted.

“I’m pretty sure he was a little jittery (Friday night) when he had to fly out of here,” said Astros reliever Will Harris, whose locker in the visiting clubhouse at Safeco Field is adjacent to Peacock’s. “It just kind of worked out well, with an off day Monday, to get to spend some time with his family.”

Peacock was placed on the paternity list, rookie Francis Martes (2-0, 5.02 ERA) was named the Astros’ starter for Sunday’s game and right-hander Jordan Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to fill the vacant roster spot.

“(Friday) during batting practice (Peacock) gave me an update that they started feeling like the baby was coming quicker than they thought,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said to lead off his daily pregame news conference in the dugout. “Part way through (Friday’s) game he realized it was time to get back there.

“Sounds like he was able make it in time. It’s a great day for the Peacock family.”

Peacock’s absence creates an opportunity for the Mariners to win the rubber match of the three-game series.

Since being moved into the rotation last month, Peacock (4-1, 2.82) has been one of the best pitchers in baseball.

In his six starts, Peacock has 44 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. That’s the highest strikeout rate (37 percent) in the majors among starters, ahead of Washington’s Max Scherzer (35.3) and Boston’s Chris Sale (35.1).

Instead the Mariners will oppose Martes, whom they’ve never faced. The 21-year-old right-hander is making his third career start, after winning the first two.

On June 14, he pitched five innings in a 13-2 victory against Texas, allowing one run on three hits, with seven strikeouts. On June 20, he went 5 2/3 innings in an 8-4 win at Oakland, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out four.

Hinch said Martes should be ready as Sunday would have been his normal day to pitch.

“They mentioned the possibility (of Peacock’s absence) and I’ve been preparing myself,” Martes said through a translator.

The Mariners will send left-hander Ariel Miranda (6-3, 4.04) to the mound.

Miranda will be making his fourth career start against Houston, against which he is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA, including his third this season.

On April 6 at Houston, Miranda pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He didn’t factor into the decision as the Mariners won 4-2. Five days later, he faced the Astros at Safeco Field, taking the loss in a 7-5 Houston victory in which he allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“Our goal coming in was to win the series and we’ve still got a chance to do that,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Saturday’s 5-2 loss.

Seattle won the opening game of the series 13-3.

