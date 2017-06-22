OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Houston Astros outfielder George Springer suffered a left hand contusion after being struck by a 92-mph fastball from Jesse Hahn leading off Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.

The ball grazed Springer’s left shoulder. Springer is tied for second in the American league with 21 home runs. His status is day-to-day.

Jake Marisnick ran for Springer and stayed in the game in center field. Marisnick hit a three-run homer during an eight-run outburst in the top of the second inning in which the Astros broke out to a 10-0 lead.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!