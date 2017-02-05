ASU Basketball: Women Beat Oregon to End Losing Streak

ASU basketball women’s defeated Oregon 68-63 to end their four-game losing streak and remained in fifth place in the Pac-12 standings.

“W-H-E-W,” said Arizona state head coach Charli Turner Thorne after the Sun Devils defeated the Ducks 68-63 to end their four-game losing streak.

In a game that featured 14 lead changes and 12 ties, Sun Devils were able to make clutch shots and limit the production of Oregon’s backcourt in the second half to seal the win.

Guard Sabrina Haines, who was inserted back into the starting lineup Sunday after not starting Friday versus Oregon State, had her best game of the season finishing with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Haines also had a season-high four 3-pointers, including a 3 with 36 seconds remaining to effectively put the game away.

“This whole season I haven’t really been with the way my shots have been falling so just getting a couple to go in took all the weight off,” Haines said. “Finally felt relaxed and glad that my teammates were able to find me and put me in positions to be successful.

The guards have struggled as of late for Arizona State, but they came through Sunday versus Oregon.

More from Devils in Detail

While Haines led the backcourt, guard Reili Richardson had a solid game finishing with 8 points and 8 assists.

Guards Sydney Goodson and Robbi Ryan didn’t stuff the stats sheet, but came up with timely rebounds and Goodson made a big 3-pointer with midway through the third quarter to give ASU a 42-40 lead.

“Nice to see our guards catch and shoot and our perimeter shooting finally just showing up,” Turner Thorne said.

In the first half, Oregon’s duo in the backcourt, Sabrina Ionescu and Maite Cazorla, had their way combining for 20 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Sun Devils did a better job defending in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, holding both of them to just 13 points combined.

This was a big win for Arizona State as they ended their losing streak while also being in sole possession of fifth-place in the Pac-12 and ASU owns the tiebreaker over the Ducks shall they be tied in the standings.

Next up for Arizona State is a trip to the Washington to face Washington State and No. 10 Washington.

Sun Devils split the series in Tempe, defeating the Cougars and falling to the Huskies.

This article originally appeared on