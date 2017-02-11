ASU Basketball: Women Come Back to Defeat Cougars

ASU basketball women’s team hunkered down defensively in the fourth quarter to pull out a 61-58 win over Washington State.

ASU basketball came into Pullman looking to build off their win Sunday versus Oregon. Sun Devils did just that defeating Washington State 61-58.

It was a back-and-forth game all night as the game featured nine ties and seven lead changes.

ASU struggled in the first half shooting just 36 percent from the field while WSU shot 42 percent at halftime.

Arizona State came out of halftime strong as center Quinn Dornstauder made plays inside the paint finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, guard Sabrina Haines took over.

More from Devils in Detail

Haines, who was coming off a 14-point performance versus the Ducks, finished with 17 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

ASU will able to take hold of the game midway through the fourth quarter after Haines made back-to-back 3-pointers to give ASU a 53-50 lead with 6:41 remaining.

Haines also made two free throws with 13.7 seconds remaining to extend the Sun Devils lead to three.

The defense then stuffed out the Cougars as Washington State shot 2-for-10 to end the game, including going the last 4:31 without a made field goal.

ASU was able to stay within striking distance in the first half thanks to the play of guard Robbi Ryan.

Ryan finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds with all 10 points coming in the first half.

Arizona State improved to 16-8 and 7-6 in Pac-12 play.

Next up for Arizona State is a match-up with No. 10 Washington Sunday at 6 p.m. MST. Washington defeated ASU 65-54 in Tempe.

The Sun Devils will look to limit the production of the nation’s leading scorer, Kelsey Plum, and the nation’s leading rebounder, Chantel Osahor.

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!