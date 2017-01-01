ASU MBB: Sun Devils Travel to Berkeley

Following a 95-93 victory over Stanford, ASU Basketball travels to California to take on Ivan Rabb and the Cal Golden Bears. The Sun Devils look to improve upon a two game winning streak.

ASU shocked Stanford in their previous match-up by building a considerable lead at the half. Despite a second half push by the Cardinal, ASU held on and added another win to their record. The play of guards Torian Graham (30 points, 8 rebounds) and Tra Holder (25 points, 5 rebounds) surged the Sun Devils to their second straight win.

Arizona State (8-6) hopes to continue the trend by defeating the Cal Golden Bears (9-4) on New Year’s Day. Cal has depended on the guard play of Charlie Moore and Jabari Byrd, who lead the team in scoring with 16 points each.

Shannon Evans II, as well as Graham and Holder, will again be tested in their capability to keep up with opposing guards. Their unpredictable defensive efforts have been overshadowed by their scoring talents. The trio will seek to capitalize on their shooting range and aptitude for drawing fouls.

The Golden Bears have a sizable advantage inside with three players 6-11 or taller averaging over 20 minutes per game. ASU’s ability to crash the glass will be critical in deciding who wins the match-up. Their leading rebounder, Obinna Oleka, will have to fight to prevent Cal from grabbing offensive rebounds. Head coach Bobby Hurley will likely implement Jethro Tshisumpa early in the game to counter Cal’s size.

Although both teams shoot approximately 44 percent from the field, ASU averages 13 more points per contest than Cal. This is largely due to the fast-paced offense coach Bobby Hurley has implemented. To put this into perspective, ASU has attempted 161 more field goals in just one more game. The speed and range of the Sun Devils allows them to put up more shots than Cal in a shorter amount of time. Furthermore, ASU’s greatest asset when facing a lengthier team is to push the tempo and capitalize on their speed.

This game will be a fantastic test of each team’s talent, coaching and adaptability. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at 8 p.m. MST.

