ASU WBB: ASU Wins Pivotal Road Game in Conference Play

ASU Basketball began their two game road trip with a bang defeating Utah 66-44 as the team shot 40 percent from the field and every Sun Devil scored.

The Sun Devils came out firing against the Utes with senior Quinn Dornstauder getting on the board first to start it off. ASU proceeded to go on a 9-0 run, not letting Utah get on the board for the first five minutes of the game.

Aggressive presence in the paint paid off for the Devils early in the first quarter as they were able to draw numerous fouls and strengthen their lead, closing out the quarter leading 22-5.

ASU was unable to score first in the second quarter and Utah was able to go on a 6-0 run. The Utes were able to pick up their pace and sink more shots, but were unable to shorten the gap created by the Sun Devils, finishing the first half with ASU leading 34-15.

Strong defense by ASU was key in helping them gain their lead against Utah in the first half, along with Utes players not being able to put up easy layups. Utah only shot 20 percent from the field in the first half.

ASU picked up 19 defensive rebounds in the half, which was a focus for them coming into this game. Rebounding is huge for the Devils and is what puts them above their opponents in games.

The Utes were able to start getting more points on the board kicking off the third quarter, leaving the Devils a little scattered but not too pressured due to their huge lead.

By the fourth quarter, ASU had the win in the bag as they kept their composure and finished strong.

Utah forward Emily Potter continued to have an off game against ASU only making two of ten shots taken. Utah finished the game shooting 31 percent from the field.

Reili Richardson led well from the point guard position in the first half, allowing the team to have solid drives and more scoring opportunities. Sophie Brunner continued to be the target player for the team, both offensively and defensively.

Dornstauder had an excellent game, scoring 15 points and totaling nine rebounds, which led the Devils to their victory. Her composure in the paint is what allows her to rack up numerous points for the team and making easy layups was huge for the team in tonight’s game.

Up next for ASU is Colorado on Sunday. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. MST and can be watched live through Pac-12 Networks.

