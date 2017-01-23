At least 1 dead after small plane crashes at Tucson airport

A small plane crashed at the Tucson International Airport on Monday, and officials confirmed it was deadly.

The cause of the crash and number of people dead were unclear. The aircraft was a private plane, airport spokeswoman Jessie Butler told Fox News.

There has been a fatal private aircraft crash at @TucsonAirport. Airport operations are continuing. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

A huge cloud of black smoke poured into the air from the crash site. The Tucson Fire Department responded to help rescuers, Fox 10 reported.

The crash did not affect commercial flights, airport officials added.

