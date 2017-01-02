At least 3 injured after owner tries to put sweater on pit bull

A pit bull bit its owner and attacked two other family members in Florida after a struggle to put a sweater on the dog Friday, police said.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in Tampa. Police said Brenda Guerrero, 52, tried to put the sweater on the dog, named Scarface, but the dog attacked her.

Her husband Ismael Guerrero, 46, was attacked when he tried to pull the dog off of her. Antoine Harris, 22, was attacked after trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the head and neck, the paper reported.

All three were able to escape into the house, while the dog remained in the backyard.

Hillsborough County Animal Control and Tampa police responded to the scene. Animal services shot the dog with a tranquilizer gun.

Police said the dog reentered the home and made it to a back room where two young children were in, and that’s when police used a bean bag gun and a Taser to control the dog. Animal services was able to subdue the dog with a catch pole.

Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to a hospital. According to WTSP-TV, Brenda Guerrero’s injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Click for more from the Tampa Bay Times.