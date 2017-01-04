47.8 F
At least 37 injured when train derails in Brooklyn

At least 37 people were injured when a commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, FOX5 reported.

About 34 of the injuries were considered minor.

The Long Island Rail Road train derailed on Track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal around 8:30 a.m.

Pictures on social media showed a door at the station with smashed glass and fire and police rescue workers evacuating commuters from the train.

