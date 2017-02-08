At least 5 dead in Central African Republic violence

Authorities in Central African Republic’s capital say at least five people are dead after a military operation killed a prominent militia leader, sparking reprisal attacks.

The violence took place in PK5, a neighborhood that has been a flashpoint since the early days of the fighting that began in late 2013.

Witnesses say U.N. and Central African forces went to PK5 on Tuesday to interview the leader of a local militia group. Youssouf Sy, also known as Big Man, was killed along with one of his fighters.

Those deaths led to violent reprisals that killed three more people including a church pastor, according to Awadal Karim Mahamat, imam of the Ali Babolo mosque in PK5.

U.N. officials say fighters also stormed a health care center seeking to kill the wounded.